Senators' Jonny Tychonick: Transfering schools

Tychonick will transfer to the University of Nebraska-Omaha in the fall, Ken Warren of the Grand Forks Herald reports.

Tychonick notched four goals and seven helpers in 24 games with the University of North Dakota this season. Selected by the Senators with the 48th overall pick in the 2018 NHL Draft, it seems the organization will need to wait at least another year before the defenseman makes the jump to the professional ranks.