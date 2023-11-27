Korpisalo (undisclosed) is available to return to the lineup Monday against Florida, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

The Senators did not name a starter for Monday's contest, but Korpisalo appears to be ready to return from a two-game absence. He has posted a 5-4-0 record this season with a 3.17 GAA and a .906 save percentage in 11 appearances. If Korpisalo doesn't get the nod against the Panthers, Anton Forsberg will start for Ottawa.