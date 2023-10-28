Korpisalo will get the road start Saturday against the Penguins, per Seth Rorabaugh of TribLive.com.

Korpisalo will make a second straight start vs. Pittsburgh on Saturday after he stopped 35 of 38 shots in a 3-2 loss to the Islanders in his last outing. The 29-year-old Korpisalo has struggled a bit to start his first season with Ottawa, going 1-3-0 with an .886 save percentage through his first five appearances.