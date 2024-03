Korpisalo (illness) traveled to join the team ahead of a clash with the Ducks on Wednesday, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Korpisalo is mired in a five-game losing streak during which he posted a 0-3-1 record and 3.65 GAA. With both Korpisalo and Anton Forsberg (lower body) back with the Senators, the duo figures to split an upcoming back-to-back versus Anaheim and Los Angeles on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.