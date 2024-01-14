Korpisalo turned aside 14 shots in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Sharks.

The 29-year-old netminder didn't really have much chance on any of the pucks that beat him, as the Ottawa defense kept leaving San Jose skaters wide open for rebounds and one-timers, but the Senators' offense was able to make up for it. Korpisalo is the team's No. 1 goalie right now with Anton Forsberg (groin) out until at least February, but a rough 4.24 GAA and .862 save percentage over his last 12 outings could give Mads Sogaard a chance to move past him on the depth chart with a good performance or two.