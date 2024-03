Korpisalo (illness) will defend the road cage against Los Angeles on Thursday, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Korpisalo will start for the first time in the Sens' last four contests, in part due to his illness. Still, the Finnish backstop has been struggling of late, posting a 0-3-1 record, 3.65 GAA and .861 save percentage in his last five contests. Anton Forsberg should continue to see the majority of the workload ahead of Korpisalo the rest of the way.