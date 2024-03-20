Korpisalo made 20 saves in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to Boston.

David Pastrnak beat him twice in the first period en route to a hat trick, and the Senators never recovered. Korpisalo has just two wins in his last 10 outings, going 2-5-2 with a 3.38 GAA and .879 save percentage since Feb. 15, but Anton Forsberg hasn't been any better over that stretch. The two could remain in a timeshare until one of them begins to turn things around.