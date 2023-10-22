Korpisalo made 18 saves in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Red Wings.

There wasn't much Korpisalo could do in this one, as three of Detroit's goals came on the power play and one of the even-strength tallies came after a bad Ottawa turnover in the neutral zone produced an odd-man rush. Korpisalo has a rough .865 save percentage through his first three starts of the season, allowing five goals in two of them, and he could turn the crease back over to Anton Forsberg for Tuesday's game against the Sabres.