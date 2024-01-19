Korpisalo made 21 saves in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Canadiens.

He got a lot of help from his posts early while the game still hung in the balance, but Ottawa scored four straight goals beginning in the second period to pull away. Korpisalo has won two straight starts after losing three straight, and his season continues to be frustratingly inconsistent. Since the beginning of December, he's gone 4-10-0 with a 3.85 GAA and .871 save percentage.