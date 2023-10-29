Korpisalo made 39 saves Saturday in a 5-2 victory over Pittsburgh.

Korpisalo dazzled all night long. He allowed a second period goal to Sidney Crosby on a tip-in, and then Jake Guentzel finally tickled the twine in the last minute of play on his 10th shot of the game. Korpisalo came into the contest scuffling with a 1-3-0 record, 3.50 GAA and .886 save percentage, but was an absolute wall for most of the night. This effort is a strong step toward improving those dismal numbers.