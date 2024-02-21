Korpisalo made 31 saves in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Panthers.

The Senators were down 2-0 heading into the third period, but Korpisalo denied all 12 shots he faced in the final frame to give his squad a chance to tie it up. The netminder would like to have the OT winner back, however -- Korpisalo left a gap at the near post, and Anton Lundell snapped the puck through it from close range. Korpisalo is 0-2-1 over his last three starts, giving up 11 goals on 76 shots (.855 save percentage) over that stretch, and since the beginning of January he's posted a lackluster 3.05 GAA and .884 save percentage over 16 outings.