Korpisalo will get the starting nod at home against the Devils on Friday, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Korpisalo is coming off one of his best starts of the season -- he stopped 34 of 36 shots and earned a win over Toronto on Wednesday. The 29-year-old allowed 23 goals during his five-game losing streak prior to that victory. Still trying to find his groove during his first year as a Senator, Korpisalo is 7-11-0 with an unsightly 3.54 GAA and .894 save percentage through 20 games this season.