Korpisalo will be stationed between the pipes for Monday's home tilt with the Panthers, Doug Plagens of the Panthers Radio Network reports.

Korpisalo will make his first start since Nov. 16 after missing the last two games with an undisclosed injury. The 29-year-old has picked up a win in three straight appearances, stopping 88 of 96 shots during that span. On the year, he's sporting a 3.17 GAA and a .906 save percentage through 11 outings.