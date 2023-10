Korpisalo kicked aside 22 of the 24 shots he faced in a 5-2 win against the Lightning Sunday.

Korpisalo was knocked around for five goals on 42 shots in an uneven performance in Carolina in the opener. After watching Anton Forsberg shut down the Flyers 5-2 on Saturday, Korpisalo had a nearly identical performance. If the Senators can get solid defensive efforts and good goaltending by their duo, a playoff run is easily possible.