Korpisalo is set to guard the road net against Seattle on Thursday, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Korpisalo stopped 11 of 13 shots while logging 42:43 in a relief appearance against Vegas on Tuesday. He's 7-12-0 with a 3.63 GAA and an .889 save percentage in 22 contests this season. The Kraken rank 28th offensively this year with 2.66 goals per game, so they're usually a favorable matchup, but Seattle is entering Thursday's action riding a five-game winning streak.