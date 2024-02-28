Korpisalo allowed four goals on 36 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Predators.

After surrendering a pair of goals early in the first period, Korpisalo would ultimately settle in and hold the Preds to just two more goals over the final two frames. However, Ottawa failed to provide enough support offensively as Korpisalo took a fourth straight loss. Overall, the 29-year-old netminder is 13-19-3 with a disappointing .887 save percentage and 3.41 GAA this season. Korpisalo should get another shot at a win later this week, with Nashville hosting the Coyotes on Friday and visiting the Flyers on Saturday.