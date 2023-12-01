Korpisalo will defend the road crease in Columbus on Friday, according to TSN 1200 Ottawa.

It will be a homecoming for Korpisalo who spent eight seasons with Columbus before he was dealt to LA at the trade deadline last season. He signed as a UFA with Ottawa in the offseason and is 5-5-0 with a 3.34 GAA and .902 save percentage in 2023-24. The Blue Jackets are last in the Metropolitan Division and 29th overall in the NHL standings with a 7-13-4 record. They are in the middle of the pack as far as shots on goal are concerned, averaging 30.5 per game.