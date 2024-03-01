Korpisalo will defend the home crease versus Arizona on Friday, per Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun.

Korpisalo has gone five games without a win, last picking up a victory Feb. 10 when he gave up three goals on 35 shots in a 5-3 win over Toronto. Korpisalo is 13-19-3 with a 3.41 GAA and an .887 save percentage. The Senators were expecting a lot more out of the Finnish netminder when they signed him in the offseason to a five-year contract. The Coyotes have not won in their last 14 games and will look to finally snap that streak Friday.