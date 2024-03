Korpisalo will guard the road goal Saturday against San Jose, per TSN 1200 Ottawa.

Korpisalo is coming off a 31-save effort in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Kings. He has a 13-19-4 record this campaign with a 3.42 GAA and an .887 save percentage across 40 outings. The Sharks sit 31st in the league this season with 2.19 goals per contest.