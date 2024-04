Korpisalo allowed three goals on 20 shots in a 3-2 loss to the Wild on Tuesday.

The loss snapped a season-high four-game winning streak for Korpisalo -- he'd been excellent in that span, posting a .926 save percentage. Overall, the 29-year-old netminder is now 19-22-4 on the season with an .890 save percentage and 3.27. Korpisalo will look to get back in the win column Thursday when the Senators host Florida.