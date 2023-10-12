Korpisalo allowed five goals on 42 shots in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Hurricanes.

Korpisalo was busy in his Senators' debut. The 29-year-old was sharp in the opening frame, turning aside 14 shots to keep Carolina off the board. However, he'd allow five goals over the final two periods as Ottawa fell 5-3. Korpisalo signed a five-year will with the Senators in the offseason after going 18-14-4 with a .914 save percentage last year between Columbus and Los Angeles. He'll likely get another start Saturday, where he'll look to bounce back in the Sens home opener against the Flyers.

More News