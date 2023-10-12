Korpisalo allowed five goals on 42 shots in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Hurricanes.

Korpisalo was busy in his Senators' debut. The 29-year-old was sharp in the opening frame, turning aside 14 shots to keep Carolina off the board. However, he'd allow five goals over the final two periods as Ottawa fell 5-3. Korpisalo signed a five-year will with the Senators in the offseason after going 18-14-4 with a .914 save percentage last year between Columbus and Los Angeles. He'll likely get another start Saturday, where he'll look to bounce back in the Sens home opener against the Flyers.