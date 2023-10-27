Korpisalo allowed three goals on 38 shots in a 3-2 loss to the Islanders on Thursday.

Korpisalo was back between the pipes Thursday after entering in relief of Anton Forsberg on Tuesday against Buffalo. The 29-year-old Korpisalo was solid, holding the Islanders to three goals on 38 shots, but Noah Dobson's tally in the third period was enough to stick Korpi with the one-goal loss. Korpisalo is now 1-3-0 with an .886 save percentage through his first five games as Ottawa's No. 1 netminder. He'll look to get back in the win column in his next start which is likely to come Saturday in Pittsburgh.