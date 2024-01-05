Korpisalo allowed three goals on 27 shots in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Kraken.

It was another tough night for Korpisalo, who's now allowed 11 goals on 70 shots in his last three appearances. Overall, the 29-year-old netminder is 7-13-0 with a subpar .889 save percentage and 3.61 GAA on the season. Despite his struggles, Korpisalo should remain Ottawa's top goaltending option going forward, as Anton Forsberg has also struggled to an .883 save percentage this year. The Sens are back in action Saturday on the road versus the Oilers.