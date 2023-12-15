Korpisalo allowed four goals on 30 shots in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Blues.

Korpisalo's now allowed four goals in each of his previous two starts as he fell to 1-4-0 with a disappointing .879 save percentage over his last five outings. Overall, the 29-year-old netminder is 6-8-0 with an .898 save percentage and 3.33 GAA this season. Anton Forsberg will likely get the start Friday against Dallas in the second half of a back-to-back, lining Korpisalo up for a road matchup with the Golden Knights on Sunday.