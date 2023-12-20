Korpisalo allowed four goals on 38 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Coyotes.

The Senators built up a 3-0 lead in the first period, but Korpisalo couldn't make it stand. This was his fourth straight loss, and he's given up 18 goals in that span. Korpisalo has allowed at least four goals in seven of his last eight outings, ballooning his GAA to 3.54 with an .892 save percentage and a 6-10-0 record through 18 games. The Senators' next game is Thursday in Colorado.