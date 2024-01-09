Korpisalo was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, according to Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan, indicating he will defend the road net Tuesday against Calgary.

Korpisalo has gone 1-7-0 in his past nine appearances, surrendering 36 goals on 271 shots during that span. Through 23 appearances this season, he has posted a 7-13-0 record with a 3.61 GAA and an .889 save percentage. The Flames sit 21st in the league this campaign with 3.03 goals per contest.