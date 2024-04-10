Korpisalo turned aside 28 shots in Tuesday's 2-0 loss to the Panthers.

He got beaten twice in a three-minute span during the first period, with one of the tallies coming on a Florida power play, but Korpisalo shut the door the rest of the way. Unfortunately for him, Ottawa's offense never woke up. The 29-year-old goalie has appeared in five straight games but taken the loss in four of them, going 1-4-0 with a 2.96 GAA and .888 save percentage over that stretch. Korpisalo still seems unlikely to cede the starting job to Anton Forsberg over the Senators' final handful of games.