Korpisalo kicked out 34 of 35 shots in a 2-1 overtime win over the Penguins on Tuesday.

It was a goaltending duel all game between Korpisalo and Tristan Jarry as they faced and turned aside a barrage of shots until the third period when the goose egg was broken by Jake Sanderson. The first shutout of the season looked destined for Korpisalo until the Penguins scored with only 23 seconds left with an extra attacker to put the game into overtime. Ultimately, Korpisalo got the last laugh as they were able to put Pittsburgh away and get the win. It was a huge win for the 29-year old netminder as it was the first one since Feb. 10. Korpisalo looks to have taken over the No. 1 job as this is his third start in a row but fantasy managers may want to look elsewhere as the Senators had lost seven in a row prior to this game.