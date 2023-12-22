Korpisalo stopped 33 of 38 shots in Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Avalanche. The sixth goal was an empty-netter.

Only two players scored on Korpisalo, but he gave up three goals to Nathan MacKinnon and two more to Mikko Rantanen. The 29-year-old Korpisalo has been awful during his five-game losing streak, giving up 23 tallies in that span. He's at a 6-11-0 record with a 3.62 GAA and an .891 save percentage through 19 outings this season. The Senators are back at home for the last game before the holiday break -- they'll host the Penguins on Saturday.