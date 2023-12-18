Korpisalo will get the starting nod in Vegas on Sunday.
Korpisalo has been tagged with eight goals on 58 shots while losing his last two games. He's coughed up at least four goals in five of his last six starts, posting an .884 save percentage during that stretch. The 29-year-old owns a 3.33 GAA and an .898 save percentage across 16 appearances this season.
