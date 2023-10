Korpisalo is set to start on the road against the Islanders on Thursday, according to TSN 1200 Ottawa.

Korpisalo has struggled out of the gate, recording a 1-2-0 record, 3.64 GAA and .872 save percentage through four contests. That's a steep decline compared to his 18-14-4 record, 2.87 GAA and .914 save percentage in 39 games between Columbus and LA last year. The Islanders rank 24th offensively with an average of 2.60 goals per game, so perhaps Korpisalo will fare better against them.