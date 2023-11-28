Korpisalo stopped 33 of 38 shots in a 5-0 loss to Florida on Monday.

It was a bad night for Korpisalo, but in his defense, the first three goals he surrendered were scored on the power play. Florida was given a staggering seven attempts with the man advantage, and Ottawa offered him no offensive support, so clearly this loss isn't solely on the goaltender. All the same, Korpisalo has now allowed at least three goals in five of his last six appearances. He has a 5-5-0 record, 3.34 GAA and .902 save percentage in 12 contests this season.