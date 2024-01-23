Korpisalo will protect the road goal Tuesday versus the Canadiens, per TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Korpisalo has gone 2-3-1 over seven outings in January, and he continues to struggle overall with a 3.25 GAA and an .876 save percentage in that span. The Canadiens are at least a favorable matchup for the 29-year-old. Montreal has scored just 15 goals in its last six games, earning only two wins during that stretch.