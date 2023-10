Korpisalo will protect the road goal in Wednesday's game versus the Hurricanes, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Korpisalo is set to make his Senators debut in the team's opening game of the season. He went 18-14-4 with a 2.87 GAA and a .914 save percentage in 39 games between the Kings and the Blue Jackets last year. The 29-year-old is expected to see a majority of the starts in 2023-24, as long as his performance is better than Anton Forsberg's work.