Korpisalo will patrol the home crease Saturday against Winnipeg, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Korpisalo's won his last two starts, including a 21-save effort against Montreal on Thursday. Still, the 29-year-old netminder is 9-15-0 with a subpar .885 save percentage and 3.63 GAA this season. He'll face a Winnipeg team that's averaging 3.33 goals per game.