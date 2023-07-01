Korpisalo signed a five-year, $20 million deal with the Senators on Saturday.

Korpisalo, one of the top goaltending options available, will earn an AAV of $4 million. The 29-year-old netminder will likely pencil in as Ottawa's starter after Cam Talbot signed with the Kings. Korpisalo is coming off a solid campaign where he went 18-14-4 with a .915 save percentage in 39 games between the Blue Jackets and the Kings.