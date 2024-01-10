Korpisalo gave up five goals on 35 shots in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Flames. The sixth goal was an empty-netter.

Korpisalo showed improvement in some recent outings, but he was back to struggling Tuesday. The Senators had three separate one-goal leads, but the Flames' rally in the third period was too much for them to handle. Korpisalo is now 7-14-0 with a 3.67 GAA and an .887 save percentage through 24 appearances. The Senators wrap up their road trip Thursday in Buffalo, but Korpisalo's recent performances make him a risky option in any fantasy format.