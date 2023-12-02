Korpisalo stopped 19 of 23 shots in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Korpisalo took his second straight loss, and he's allowed at least three goals in six of his last seven outings. This was his first game back in Columbus since he was traded to the Kings at last season's trade deadline. The 29-year-old's first year with the Senators has been a mixed bag -- he's at 5-6-0 with a 3.41 GAA and an .897 save percentage through 13 appearances. With Thomas Chabot back from a hand injury, the Senators' defense should improve, which could in turn help Korpisalo get his season on track. Anton Forsberg will likely draw the start Saturday versus the Kraken.