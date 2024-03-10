Korpisalo allowed two goals on 21 shots in a 2-1 loss to the Sharks on Saturday.

Korpisalo let in two power-play goals in the first two periods, both to Thomas Bordeleau, that ultimately ended up being enough for the Sharks to get the win. The loss has become a pattern for Korpisalo as he has lost seven starts in a row and has only finished above a .900 save percentage twice over that span. Ottawa's weak play as of late and Korpisalo's situation as a timeshare netminder limit his upside as a fantasy starter.