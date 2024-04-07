Korpisalo made 18 saves in relief Saturday in a 4-3 loss to New Jersey.
Unfortunately, he allowed one goal and that ended up the winner. Korpisalo has lost three straight games, and the Sens have been eliminated from postseason contention. But the Sens played perhaps their best period of hockey in the third period, so maybe the whole team can build on that over the last week-plus.
