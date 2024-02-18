Korpisalo stopped 19 shots in Saturday's 3-2 loss to Chicago.

Ottawa held a 2-1 lead midway through the second period, but the team's offense went cold after that and Korpisalo couldn't keep Chicago at bay. The 29-year-old netminder has lost back-to-back starts against basement dwellers, getting routed 5-1 by the Ducks on Thursday, and in 15 outings since the beginning of January he's gone 6-6-2 with a 3.06 GAA and .881 save percentage. Anton Forsberg returned from a groin injury Tuesday and got the win, and now that he's healthy he represents a real threat to Korpisalo's starting job.