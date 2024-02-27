Korpisalo allowed two goals on 10 shots in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Capitals.

Korpisalo took over in net to start the second period after Anton Forsberg surrendered four goals in the opening frame. Korpisalo would allow a pair of goals to Hendrix Lapierre on the first four shots he faced. While the 29-year-old netminder was spared the loss, it wasn't exactly an encouraging performance from Korpisalo, who'd dropped his last three starts with an .855 save percentage. Korpisalo will likely get the starting nod Tuesday when the Senators visit Nashville.