Korpisalo will patrol the road crease versus the Wild on Tuesday, Arpon Basu of The Athletic reports.

Korpisalo played well in his last start Saturday versus Winnipeg, stopping 28 of 30 shots en route to a nice 3-2 road victory. He'll try to extend his personal winning streak to five games in a road matchup with a Minnesota team that's averaging 3.08 goals at home this year, 19th in the NHL.