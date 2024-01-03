Korpisalo stopped 11 of 13 shots in relief of Anton Forsberg in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Canucks.

Korpisalo avoided taking another loss, but his play under a fairly light workload was uninspiring. He's allowed at least four goals in six of his last eight outings, going 1-6-0 in that span. The Finn remains at 7-12-0 with a 3.63 GAA and an .889 save percentage through 22 appearances. The Senators' road trip continues in Seattle on Thursday, but neither Korpisalo nor Forsberg have been reliable fantasy options for quite a while.