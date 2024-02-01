Korpisalo made 23 saves in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Red Wings.
The 29-year-old netminder heads into the All-Star break with some momentum, having won two straight starts and taken only one regulation loss in his last eight. Korpisalo's 5-1-2 record and 2.44 GAA over that stretch are strong fantasy numbers, but his .898 save percentage indicates his success is largely due to to the efforts of his defense -- he faced fewer than 30 shots in each of those outings.
