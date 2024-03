Korpisalo (illness) did not accompany the Senators to Philadelphia on Saturday, according to TSN 1200 Ottawa.

Korpisalo managed to back up Anton Forsberg at home Friday, but he was not well enough to travel. Korpisalo is 13-19-3 with a 3.41 GAA and an .887 save percentage this season. Mads Sogaard is slated to start in Philadelphia on Saturday.