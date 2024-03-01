Korpisalo (illness) will not be available Friday against Arizona.
Korpisalo was supposed to start Friday but was a late scratch due to his illness. He'll be considered questionable ahead of Saturday's tilt with the Flyers. Anton Forsberg will face the Coyotes on Friday.
