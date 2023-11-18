Korpisalo will not dress Saturday versus the Wild as he is suffering from a minor injury.

The Senators were allowed to take three goaltenders to Sweden for this type of occurrence, so Mats Sogaard will back up Anton Forsberg on Saturday versus the Wild. Korpisalo turned aside 37 shots Thursday in a 5-4 overtime win over Detroit, improving his record to 5-4-0. Consider him day-to-day at this time and he is expected to be ready to return to the crease in time for the Senators next game, Friday versus the Islanders.