Korpisalo made 27 saves in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Maple Leafs.

The two teams swapped goals until midway through the third period, when Ottawa struck three times in just over three minutes to give Korpisalo some breathing room. The 29-year-old netminder hasn't been able to recapture the form he flashed late last season with the Kings, and he's begun his first campaign with the Senators by posting a 3-4-0 record, 3.38 GAA and .902 save percentage through nine games. Look for Anton Forsberg to be in the crease Thursday against the Canucks.