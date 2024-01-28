Korpisalo allowed four goals on 17 shots Saturday before he was replaced at 8:44 of the second period. The Senators lost 7-2 to the Rangers.
It was a bad night for the Sens and Korpisalo, who had put up a decent 3-0-2 run in his last five starts prior to this effort. It's been a forgettable season for Korpisalo, who is 10-15-2 with a 3.44 GAA and .888 save percentage. And given the Sens challenges this season, it could take a miracle to see those improve.
